BJP Jharkhand unit chief Marandi's chopper makes emergency landing

Jamshedpur, May 9 (PTI) BJP Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi's chopper was forced to make an emergency landing at Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur due to adverse weather conditions while en route to Dumka.

After addressing an election meeting in Kharswan in Seraikela-Kharswan, the former Jharkhand CM boarded the chopper for Dumka. However, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in the region prompted the pilot to divert and make an emergency landing in Jamshedpur, officials said.

Upon landing, BJP's Jamshedpur Mahanagar committee president Sudhansu Ojha, along with other party leaders, visited the aerodrome and enquired about his safety.

Prem Jha, the party's spokesperson in Jamshedpur, informed that Marandi would stay in the city overnight and resume his journey to his destination on Friday. PTI BS MNB