BJP-JJP govt asleep despite flood ruining Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday accused the BJP-JJP government of being in deep slumber despite the mass scale devastation caused by the recent floods.

The former Haryana chief minister said it seems that the government has left the flood-affected people to fend for themselves.

Hooda, who has been visiting flood-affected areas across the state, on Wednesday visited Rithal, Kahani, Ghilod, Jasia, Brahmanwas, Basantpur, Dhamad, Makdauli Kalan, and Kiloi villages of Rohtak and heard people speak about their concerns, said a statement.

Earlier, Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, also took stock of water-logging in several areas including Sukhpura Chowk in Rohtak city.

The floods in Haryana this month killed 40 people in several rain-related incidents and damaged property worth crores.

"The government did not get sewage and drains cleaned in cities and villages, which is why the problem of waterlogging has swollen to such a monumental scale. After every rain, there is waterlogging on the streets and roads of the cities.

"We have several feet of waterlogging in the fields. Lakhs of acres of crops of farmers were destroyed in entire Haryana including Rohtak. Looking at the waterlogged situation, it seems sowing will not be possible for the next season as well," he said.

"Congress demands that the government give compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to the farmers who suffered crop damage. Due to water logging, the water motor and pump set installed in the fields have also been damaged,"Hooda said.

He also highlighted the huge shortage of animal fodder since the floods and demanded the government to arrange for fodder.

"Along with this, compensation for the loss caused to houses, shops and businesses should also be done with immediate effect," he demanded.

Hooda said poor, mainly labourers, were particularly afflicted by the floods.

"The agricultural labourers of the village could not even get work this time. The government should pay at least 30 days additional daily wages to MGNREGA workers. Along with giving relief to the public, the government will have to work on a war footing for draining out rainwater," he said.

Hooda said he was told by people in villages that the government had not cleaned the drains for the last many years. He also blamed the mining mafia for changing the course of river.

"The embankments of rivers and canals were also not strengthened, because of this almost entire Haryana had to face floods.

"The mining mafia changed the flow of the rivers by doing illegal mining. Illegal mining is being carried out under the protection of the government. This also proved to be a major reason for the flood," the leader alleged. PTI SUN VN VN