BJP junks claims of cabinet meeting 'boycott' by Sena ministers, says they are busy with poll work

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP on Tuesday dismissed claims most Shiv Sena ministers had "boycotted" the weekly cabinet meeting, insisting their absence was due to election-related responsibilities in their districts.

Earlier in the day, most of the Shiv Sena ministers skipped the cabinet meeting, apparently to register their protest over ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inducting Sena leaders and workers in parts of the state ahead of the local body polls.

From the Shiv Sena, only Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the party, attended the cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya (secretariat) in south Mumbai.

While Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik admitted there was disgruntlement over inductions made (by the BJP) in Palghar, Thane and other districts, his party and cabinet colleague Uday Samant claimed there was no discontent, and clarified the ministers did not boycott the meeting.

Talking to reporters, Bawankule sought to downplay the absence of Shiv Sena ministers at the weekly gathering, where important government decisions are taken.

"Local body elections are underway across the state. Many ministers are in charge of different districts, and therefore some of them are currently in their respective areas. There is no issue of displeasure here," he emphasised.

Bawankule added, "Because of the ongoing election-related work, the number of ministers from all three parties present at today's meeting was lower. There was no other reason for their absence. Many ministers had taken prior permission from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before travelling to their native districts." Another BJP cabinet minister, Girish Mahajan, also rejected the speculation of a rift in the ruling Mahayuti coalition after the alleged "boycott".

"Everyone's attention is on the municipal elections, and that is why some ministers were absent. Calling it a boycott is wrong. Meetings are taking place, but information about every meeting may not be known," he maintained.

Asked why no Shiv Sena minister, except Shinde, attended the meeting, Bawankule chose not to respond.

Asked whether BJP decision to induct several Shiv Sena office-bearers in Kalyan-Dombivli in Thane district has caused resentment in the Shinde-led party, the BJP minister replied in the negative.

"There is no such issue. The media's speculation is incorrect. There is no displeasure anywhere in the Mahayuti. We are all together," Mahajan affirmed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena minister Samant also rejected the talk of a boycott, saying cabinet members from his party had only conveyed internal matters directly to their party leader (Shinde) and the Chief Minister.

"We share whatever we need to with Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Fadnavis. Sena ministers had gone to meet the chief minister (after the meeting). The rest were absent due to coincidence. Such coincidences will occur again. Today's meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere," he claimed.

Samant affirmed his own absence was due to a pre-scheduled health check-up.

"I was not at Mantralaya as I had gone for a medical examination. I could not attend the meeting. But our senior leader and Deputy CM Shinde was present. We have not boycotted the cabinet meeting. Since our leader (Shinde) was present, this cannot be called a boycott," he asserted.

