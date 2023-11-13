BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra meets Deve Gowda, Bommai as he begins innings

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) Newly appointed BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra on Monday called on JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and ex-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as part of his courtesy meetings.

The 47-year-old younger son of veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa was appointed to the post on November 10, and he would formally take over on November 15.

Vijayendra, who met Gowda at his Padmanabha Nagar residence, touched his feet and sought blessings, and offered a shawl, garland and a bouquet of flowers.

JD(S) joined the BJP-led NDA in September and the two parties said they would soon finalise the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters after meeting Bommai at his residence, Vijayendra said Bommai has assured him that he would travel across Karnataka to campaign for the party under his leadership for the Lok Sabha polls.

"I met former CM and our senior Basavaraj Bommai on the occasion of Deepavali and took his blessings and sought his continues guidance," Vijayendra said.

According to the first-time Shikarpura MLA, Bommai was happy that the BJP national leaders have taken a good decision which will give a big boost to the state BJP unit.

"He (Bommai) said he will be with us always. He also said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election is crucial as it will shape future of the country. We have to face together with unity. He also said he will travel across the state to strengthen the party of my leadership," Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra said he has requested Bommai to attend the ceremony when he formally takes charge on Wednesday.

On his appointment, Vijayendra said the decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

"They have taken the decision in the interest of the party. I am in touch with all the senior party leaders and everybody is happy. It unfair to draw any wrong conclusion," he added. PTI GMS RS ROH