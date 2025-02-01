BJP Karnataka hails union budget calling it 'visionary' and 'development-oriented'

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday hailed the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it visionary and development-oriented.

Party leaders said the budget provides relief to the middle class as well as the agriculture sector.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a visionary budget that marks another milestone in the journey towards a developed India," former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a post on 'X'.

According to him, the budget for 2025-26 will be instrumental in empowering farmers, the middle class, and small and medium enterprises.

"Budget 2025-26 ensures robust, inclusive growth through a progressive roadmap, export-oriented, investment-friendly, and reform-driven measures, and transformative policies. It is an industry-friendly budget with a strong focus on job creation," Yediyurappa wrote on 'X'.

He specifically praised the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, the Agriculture District Development Programme, and the increase in the Kisan Credit Card limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

In addition, he highlighted the budget’s emphasis on youth and women's empowerment, Centre-State collaborations, and urban and infrastructure development.

Yediyurappa also noted that the budget revitalises the healthcare sector, including the goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025.

"Under the new regime, except for special income like capital gains, personal income tax has been exempted for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. This measure will provide greater financial strength to the middle class. Overall, this year's budget empowers India to move towards self-reliance, progress, and the forefront of the global economy," he said on 'X'.

BJP MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also hailed the budget, calling it a major push towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he described the budget as growth-oriented, striking a fine balance between economic and social infrastructure.

"It is a very inclusive budget that benefits farmers, youth, women, and SC/ST communities," he added.

"It is a boon to the middle class. By exempting income up to Rs 12 lakh from taxes, the budget will boost savings and investments. Many expected the tax exemption limit to be Rs 10 lakh, but this surprise move by PM Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman is a gift to the middle class," Bommai noted.

He further explained that the budget would help strengthen the rural economy and curb migration from villages to urban areas.