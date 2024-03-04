BJP Karnataka unit prepares list of probable candidates for LS election

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Monday decided to send the name of likely candidates for the Lok Sabha elections to the central leaders for their approval.
The list was prepared by two observers who travelled to all the constituencies in the past two to three days and gathered information, BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra told reporters.
He said the party election committee had a meeting on Monday, where all the seniors took part, including Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.
"In the past two-three days, we had sent two observers to all the constituencies. They gathered information and recommended certain names, which was placed before the committee. There were detailed discussions. It has been decided to send the list to the central leaders," Vijayendra said.