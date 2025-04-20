BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar says Waqf Act implementation will resolve Munambam issue

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20 (PTI) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday reiterated that the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act would pave the way for resolving the Munambam issue.

Addressing reporters after visiting Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, here, Chandrasekhar said, “Let’s wait and see who resolves the Munambam issue,” he said.

"I believe that once the Waqf (Amendment) Act is implemented, a solution to the Munambam issue will also emerge,” he said.

What have Kerala’s ruling and opposition parties done over the past 35 years? Chandrasekhar asked “Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiran Rijiju’s remarks were well-intentioned and I also understand from that the Munambam issue would be resolved with the implementation of the Act after it comes out of Supreme Court," he added.

In a scathing attack on INDIA alliance parties, he said things are being interpreted differently by the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-headed LDF.

Both the Congress and CPI(M) have alleged that the BJP brought Rijiju to Munambam in the hopes of making political gains, but the move failed when the minister said the Act had no retrospective effect and that the people of Munambam would have to take up legal remedies to get back their land rights.

The Munambam residents, the majority of them Christians, have been agitating for the past several months against the Waqf Board’s allegedly unlawful claim on their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The BJP leader visited Cardinal Alencherry to extend his greetings on Easter day.

Chandrasekhar, accompanied by the saffron party's district leaders met the Cardinal here at the Lourde Forane Church in Palayam.

However, Cardinal Alencherry later told the media that it was an informal meeting.

Other BJP leaders also visited churches on Easter.

The state leadership had given instructions to BJP workers across the state to join the Christian community in their Easter celebrations.

On the day symbolising the resurrection of hope, Chandrasekhar extended his wishes to all believers.

"Easter marks the resurrection of hope. May the profound message of love that Jesus Christ shared, along with the blessings of this holy day, guide us toward the vision of a #ViksitaKeralam", he posted on X.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi attended special Easter prayers at churches in Thrissur.

He participated in the Mass held at the Ollur Mary Matha Church and the Puthanpally Mary Matha Catholic Church.

He also visited the Archbishop of Thrissur, Andrews Thazhath, at the Bishop’s House.

Gopi extended Easter greetings to all believers celebrating this day of hope and resurrection.