BJP Kerala president reiterates desire to contest from Nemom in Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday reiterated his desire to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Nemom constituency.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the BJP’s election wall-writing campaign in Nemom.

Responding to a question on whether he would be the BJP candidate from this constituency, Chandrasekhar said, “That is my desire as well. The national leadership has to decide about it. I aim to bring changes in Thiruvananthapuram, which we have already started by winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the local body polls.” Chandrasekhar said he wants to bring change to the Nemom Assembly constituency and that the people are also interested. “I believe the national party will give me permission for that,” he added.

He further mentioned that he had informed the national leadership about his wish to contest the Assembly election from Nemom two months ago.

“I won’t forget the love I received from the people when I contested the Parliament election here. I have conveyed my desire to contest the Assembly election here to the national party,” he said.

Though Chandrasekhar did not write his name in the BJP’s election wall painting, he colored the party’s lotus symbol and wrote a few words in Malayalam.

When asked about the red colour used for the lotus in the wall painting, he said the lotus and development would come to Nemom.

“We will ensure safety and protect the faith of the people,” he said.

He said the beginning of the wall painting should be seen as the start of the BJP’s election campaign.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the LDF and UDF, which have governed the state, have not addressed the public’s issues and that there should be a change now.

“The Nemom MLA, who is also a minister, has done little for the constituency. We are starting a campaign for change, and both the BJP and NDA are calling for it,” he said.

He added that change would come in the upcoming election and that the people would drive it.

Chandrasekhar also attended various conventions in the Nemom constituency and held meetings with local leaders.

Nemom is considered a favourable seat for the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram.

The party’s O Rajagopal had won the constituency in the 2016 Assembly election, before CPI(M) leader and Education Minister V Sivankutty recaptured it in the 2021 Assembly polls.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the 2025 local body polls, the BJP secured a significant number of votes in the constituency. PTI TBA SSK