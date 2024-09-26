BJP killing democracy by holding election in night: Sisodia on LG overturning deferment

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of "murdering" democracy in the MCD by forcing a standing committee member election to take place late in the night, despite adjournment of the House meeting of the civic body.

Sisodia claimed in a press conference that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is abroad, instructed the commissioner of MCD to hold the election by 10 PM on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the meeting of MCD House till October 5 due to disruption.

Sisodia demanded the LG withdraw the order, and threatened legal action in the matter by his party.

He said the BJP was doing a repeat of the Chandigarh mayoral poll, by trying to conduct an election in the absence of AAP councillors.

Even though all AAP and Congress councillors left the Civic Centre MCD office after the House meeting was adjourned , the BJP councillors remained stationed there waiting for the election, Sisodia claimed.