BJP Kisan Morcha begins protest against state govt over 'shortage of urea' in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) The BJP Kisan Morcha on Monday began its week-long protest against the Congress government in Karnataka over an alleged shortage of urea in the state.

The party's farmers wing staged protests in Davangere, Koppal and Dharwad, demanding the state government to ensure adequate supply of urea to farmers.

In Davangere, the protest was led by former minister M P Renukacharya. He and other protesters were detained by the police and taken away in a vehicle.

The party will continue to hold similar protests in various parts of the state, a party official said.

On Sunday, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra accused the state government of creating an "artificial shortage" of urea in various parts of the state because of its "mismanagement", leading to "panic" among farmers.

Targeting the Congress government, citing media reports about farmers' protests against urea shortage, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka had said, the government should have been alert and paid attention towards ensuring storage of necessary amount of fertilizer and its timely distribution when the monsoon arrived a month in advance this time. PTI AMP KH