BJP Kisan Morcha leader promises legal help to farmers over Waqf Tribunal notices

Latur, Dec 14 (PTI) BJP Kisan Morcha leader Sandeep Gidde Patil has assured legal help to some 300 farmers at Talegaon in Maharashtra's Latur district who have received notices from the Waqf Board Tribunal regarding the ownership of their lands.

Advertisment

The tribunal recently issued notices over a petition that claimed that these lands, measuring 300 acres in total, were Waqf property.

Gidde Patil met affected farmers in Talegaon earlier this week, and promised to provide them all necessary legal assistance.

He also appealed all MPs from Maharashtra to set aside their political differences and support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying it was important for protecting farmers' rights.

Advertisment

Maharashtra State Waqf Board had clarified recently that it had not claimed any land in the area, but the notices were issued by the tribunal in response to an individual petition. PTI COR KRK