BJP lacks faith in itself, wishes to retain power by breaking opposition camp: Brinda Karat

Dumka (Jharkhand), Feb 27 (PTI) Accusing the ruling BJP of applying various tricks to break the opposition in the forthcoming general election, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday claimed that such an approach indicates that BJP does not have faith in itself but want to retain the power by embracing opposition party leaders.

Karat wondered what the necessity of such measures was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has expressed confidence that the NDA would win 400+ seats in the general elections this year.

“The notification for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced soon. Before that, the BJP is applying all tricks to break the opposition camp. It has become the World's No. 1 party in breaking opposition camp,” Karat said at a press conference in Dumka.

“The BJP does not have faith in itself as it was applying all possible tricks. They are luring opposition leaders with money, pressing the ED, CBI and Income Tax department against them, implicating them in false cases, violating democratic norms and sending opposition leaders behind bar,” she claimed.

Karat claimed that the BJP has put the "constitution in ICU", and it was the responsibility of opposition parties and general masses to save the constitution and the country.

On the opposition alliance, she said, "We will benefit if we contest as a coalition partner. But it will be a problem if we have inadequate representation. In either case, Left parties have made up their minds to field candidates in seats having a strong base in the country, including Kerala." Jharkhand has a conducive atmosphere for opposition parties to put up a united face in the coming election, Karat said.

"We, the Left block including CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML), have decided to field our candidates in some seats having our base in Jharkhand also, even if the opposition unity did not materialise," Karat said.

As former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is in judicial custody in connection with a corruption case, other senior leaders of JMM should come forward and start negotiations with like-minded secular parties to contest the poll to defeat the BJP, she said.

About West Bengal’s restive Sandeshkhali, which she visited last week, Karat alleged that TMC goons unleashed a reign of terror there, grabbing land of people and sexually exploiting women.

“The BJP has given it a communal colour even though the local women asserted it was the handiwork of goons,” Karat said. The kingpin of the gang may be from a minority community, but his followers are from other communities, she said. PTI COR BS SBN NN