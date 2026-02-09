BJP largest party in three out of four Zilla Parishads in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in three out of four Zilla Parishads in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, except Latur.

However, the party has failed to cross the magic figure in any of the districts and will therefore need alliance partners to form the Zilla Parishad administrations, as per the poll data.

Results of the February 7 ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections were declared on Monday. Voting was held for 12 Zilla Parishads, including four in the Marathwada region, and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra.

In Latur, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Zilla Parishad elections, despite the BJP’s overall strong showing across the region.

Out of 59 seats, Congress won 23. However, the poor performance of its allies—Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), which won one seat each—has kept the opposition alliance short of a clear majority.

On the other hand, the ruling alliance of BJP (18 seats), Shiv Sena (1 seat) and NCP (12 seats) could stake a claim to form the Zilla Parishad if they come together.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the BJP won 23 out of 63 seats. To form the Zilla Parishad here, the BJP will require support from Shiv Sena (20 seats) and NCP (4 seats).

From the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged as the single largest party with 9 seats. Independent candidates won 5 seats, while Congress and NCP (SP) secured one seat each.

The BJP also topped the Parbhani Zilla Parishad elections, winning 24 out of 54 seats. The NCP came second with 16 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 5 seats.

The opposition performed poorly in Parbhani, with Shiv Sena (UBT) winning 5 seats and Congress securing 3. One independent candidate also won, while NCP (SP) failed to open its account.

In Dharashiv, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won 18, 15 and 6 seats respectively.

Among the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged as the largest party with 8 seats, followed by Congress with 3 seats. Independent candidates won 5 seats, while NCP (SP) again failed to win any seats. PTI AW NSK