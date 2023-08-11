BJP lauds bills introduced by Amit Shah in Lok Sabha; calls them 'pro-people', 'pathbreaking'

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday hailed the three bills introduced in Lok Sabha which seek to overhaul the criminal justice system, saying they remove the colonial legacy of the past and are pathbreaking and pro-people.

Senior party leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that the changes prescribed by the proposed legislations, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, were long overdue.

Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for these bills, which have been sent to the parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny, Prasad lauded the proposed legislations' thrust on the use of technology, prioritising women's safety, defining organised crimes and other measures to ensure speedy justice.

They remove the colonial legacy and are in tune with current realities of India, he said, noting that provisions for in-absentia trials will ensure that fugitives like Dawood Ibrahim can be tried.

Shah introduced the three bills in Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, which are British-era laws.

The existing laws and provisions date back to 19th century when they were enacted to subjugate Indians and protect the British rules, he said.

The bills keep the interest of citizens foremost, he said.