BJP launches attack on ruling Congress over maternal deaths in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress over the recent maternal deaths in the state, alleging the medical department itself was "ailing" and under the control of a "medical mafia." The Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka made the remarks in the state Assembly and claimed the problem was not just confined to Ballari alone, which saw five deaths in just one month, but also seen in Raichur, Chitradurga and Davangere as well.

Advertisment

The LOP said the department is "ailing" due to the substandard drugs being supplied resulting in maternal deaths.

He demanded that the government should order a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting High Court Judge to probe the maternal deaths.

"The drug inspector (Dr Umesh S) who was suspended told me that he took charge just two months back whereas the drugs responsible for the deaths were supplied six months ago. You needed a scapegoat to save your skin," Ashoka alleged.

Advertisment

He demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and stringent action against the manufacturer who supplied substandard drugs to the Karnataka Health Department.

"It's not sufficient to blacklist the company. You need to control the medical mafia. You have to bring back people's faith in government hospitals and stand in favour of poor people," the BJP leader said.

He also alleged that certain medicines which have psychotropic effects are being sold to drug addicts, which is a matter of concern. PTI GMS KH