BJP launches its manifesto on Ambedkar jayanti amid Constitution scare

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) on Sunday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls coinciding with the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Advertisment

The launch of the manifesto on the birth anniversary of the father of the Constitution wears significance in the wake of the opposition's narrative that the BJP will change the constitution if it comes to power for the third term in a row.

The saffron party's manifesto is called Sankalp Patra and outlines the vision and roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The launch programme was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was also chairing the manifesto committee, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the event.

"The entire country waits for the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'. There is a big reason behind it as in the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground. This 'Sankalp Patra' empowers all the 4 strong pillars of developed India- Youth, women, poor and farmers," Modi said at the event.

"In this 'sankalp patra', our focus is on dignity of life, quality of life, jobs and investment. This 'sankalp patra' strengthens four pillars of viksit Bharat - Yuva shakti, Nari shakti poor and farmers. BJP's manifesto focuses on dignity, quality of life; quantity, quality of opportunities," said Modi.

Advertisment

The manifesto talks about implementing the "one nation, one poll" initiative, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.

Highlights of BJP's Sankalp Patra:

BJP has resolved to bring all senior citizens above 70 years of age under 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme

BJP has decided to raise loan limit under 'Mudra' scheme to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh

BJP will now work at a fast pace to provide households with affordable piped gas

Having built 4 crore houses for the poor, BJP will build 3 crore more houses for such families

BJP's top priority will be boosting social, physical and digital infrastructure

Speaking at the release of the party's 'Sankalp Patra', Singh said the BJP's manifesto is seen as the gold standard in world politics.