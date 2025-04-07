BJP launches 'Janaakrosha Yatre' in Mysuru; slams Cong govt over price rise, Muslim quota

Mysuru (Karnataka), Apr 7 (PTI) The BJP on Monday launched the ‘Janaakrosha Yatre’ (Public Anger March) from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf of Mysuru, protesting against a host of issues, including price rise and the four per cent reservation granted to Muslims in government contracts.

The party plans to cover all districts in the state before culminating the yatra in Bengaluru on May 4, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said while flagging off the march.

Before starting the yatra, Joshi, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka paid obeisance to Mysuru’s presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Several MLAs, MPs, and former ministers, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, also joined them.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi alleged that ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, it has been looting the people through various price hikes.

“Registration charges, road tax, and transformer installation costs have gone up. Additionally, the prices of petrol, diesel, milk, and alcohol have also increased,” he said.

He further claimed that the four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts reflects the Congress’s "appeasement politics".

Joshi said the party is consulting legal experts on the Muslim reservation issue to challenge it in court.

He added that the Supreme Court has previously struck down religion-based reservations.

Ashoka said the BJP launched this agitation in support of people burdened by price rise. He accused the Congress government of being “a sinner” for imposing an “exorbitant” financial burden on citizens.

“Prices of all essential commodities have gone up. The Congress government has even imposed a cess on garbage,” he said.

The BJP leaders launched the yatra from Lashkar Police Station Circle in Mysuru by beating drums and raising slogans.

A large number of BJP workers participated, holding party flags, banners, placards, and posters.

Before commencing the march, the leaders garlanded the statue of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.