BJP launches 'Killer Congress' poster campaign

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Friday launched a 'Killer Congress' poster campaign alleging that the ruling Congress’ policies have made Karnataka unsafe for women.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje along with the BJP women members kickstarted the campaign here.

The poster has the photographs of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and state Home Minister G Parameshwara in front of the Congress symbol palm, which is shown as stained with blood.

Addressing reporters, Karandlaje said more than 1,800 cases of atrocities on women have taken place in the state ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka.

Karandlaje claimed that many school girls were disappearing and not returning home.

A student was killed on the college campus in Hubballi while a woman was stripped when the assembly session was in progress in Belagavi. A teaching faculty raped his student from Moodabidri in Bengaluru, the minister alleged.

"We have informed the National Women’s Commission chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar about the prevailing situation and requested her to review the safety of women in the state," Karandlaje said.

"During Rahatkar’s visit to Karnataka two weeks ago, we had apprised her about women’s safety," she said. PTI GMS GMS KH