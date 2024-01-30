BJP launches Lok Sabha election campaign in J-K

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday kicked off its Lok Sabha poll campaign by throwing open six election offices in the Union Territory.

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said, "We will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and Jammu and Kashmir will contribute to this victory." Raina inaugurated the election office for the Jammu constituency at Bakshinagar.

He said, "We have sounded the bugle for a massive election victory. We inaugurated six election offices for five parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The party cadre is making efforts to strengthen the organisation." Apart from Jammu, election offices were opened for the Udhampur, Srinagar, Baramulla and the Rajouri-Anantnag seats.

"More election offices will be opened in February. From today, all activities for the elections will be coordinated through these offices," Raina said.

He also highlighted the BJP's strength at the grassroots level.

Raina further hit out at the Congress for stitching together an anti-BJP alliance.

"The Congress has been washed away from the electoral landscape. Its INDIA bloc has disintegrated. The boat in which its alliance partners were sailing has drowned. The boat in which Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi is sailing is slowly drowning," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will score electoral victories whenever he contests, Raina said.

"Every one is with Modiji. Even Kharge's family might be voting for Modiji," Raina claimed. PTI AB SZM