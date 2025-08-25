BJP launches march to Dharmasthala as thousands of devotees, leaders rally in support of temple

Bengaluru/Dharmasthala Aug 25 (PTI) In a strong show of solidarity with Dharmasthala, thousands of devotees, accompanied by elected representatives and BJP workers, converged at the famed temple town on Monday, even as the party's Bengaluru South unit launched a 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra' to protest what it termed as attempts to malign the revered shrine.

The yatra, led by Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy, began with prayers at Sri Vinayaka Temple in Jayanagar before being flagged off by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya.

Surya, in a post on 'X,' called Dharmasthala "a victim of an organised conspiracy" and demanded a CBI probe into the allegations targeting the temple administration.

"The BJP unequivocally condemns the false propaganda being spread against this sacred shrine," he said.

"The love, respect and solidarity you people have showered on Dharmasthala, I will place it in front of the presiding deity of Dharmasthala --Sri Manjunatha and pray for all of you," he added.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested for perjury, alleged that bodies, including those of women with signs of assault, had been buried in Dharmasthala over a period of time.

Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade, custodian of the temple, welcomed the constitution of an SIT to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 devotees from Dakshina Kannada district, along with MPs, MLAs, and local leaders, offered prayers at the temple. The gathering saw a mass recital of the Shivapanchakshari hymn and special offerings inside the sanctum.

Heggade said the faith of devotees continues to strengthen Dharmasthala's service activities in education, healthcare, and rural outreach.

These twin developments--political mobilisation and devotional solidarity--has been seen by the devotees of the temple town as an extrordinary event, especially after the vilification campaign unleashed in recent weeks. PTI COR GMS KH