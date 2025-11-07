BJP launches Muslim outreach programme in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Friday said it will be starting a programme to reach out to the Muslim community in the state, but clarified it was "not political or for getting votes", instead it was a "trust building" initiative.

The launch of the 'Muslim Outreach Programme' was announced here by state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar who said that it will be carried out under the leadership of senior leader and party's state vice president Abdul Salam.

Chandrasekhar said that the intention behind the programme was not to secure votes, but to "demolish the lies" that the BJP is against the Muslim community in the state and does not want to work for them.

He claimed that such lies have been spread among the Muslim community in Kerala for the last 20-25 years.

The BJP state chief said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he had said that the Constitution was his "guiding document" and that he will work for everybody.

"Sabka saath, sabka vikaas is what he said," Chandrasekhar emphasised.

He said that the BJP in Kerala wants to convey the same message to the Muslim community in the state.

"We are here to serve you. We will serve every Malayali in their time of need. Whatever they need, we are here to serve them, irrespective of their caste, creed, community or religion," he said at a press conference here.

Chandrasekhar further said that BJP's mission was to create a 'Vikasit Keralam' where every person, regardless of caste, community or religion, "gets equal opportunities for development, jobs and progress in their lives".

"So, this is not about votes, it is about building trust and demolishing the elaborate house of lies that has been created by the CPI(M) and Congress," he said.

Giving details of the programme, he said that the teams of BJP workers will visit every Muslim household and distribute leaflets conveying its message of development and "advising them not to be taken in by the lies and propaganda of the Congress and the Left who have done nothing for them in the last 70 years".

Chandrasekhar said that in the last 11 years, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre "has done more for the Muslim community in the country than any other previous governments in Indian history".

"We hope to do the same in Kerala," he added.

The outreach programme was announced just ahead of the local body polls in the state.