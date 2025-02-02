BJP launches new campaign song 3 days before Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday launched the party's fourth campaign song for the Delhi Assembly elections, three days before the February 5 polling day.

The song -- "Dil Walo Ki Dilli Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye" -- has been sung by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, while senior BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi is its creative director.

Speaking at the launch, Tiwari told mediapersons that when the BJP announced its manifesto, someone asked him how the party plans to fulfil all the promises made in it.

"I responded by saying that whatever is mentioned in the manifesto is already being implemented in Haryana and Maharashtra," Tiwari said.

The discussions led to the idea of launching another campaign song to raise awareness among the residents of Delhi, he said.

"We felt the people of Delhi should be informed about these developments, and that's when the idea for this song was conceived," the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi said.

Tiwari also said that while campaigning on Saturday, he forgot to highlight a key takeaway from the Union Budget.

"Someone from the crowd reminded me I missed mentioning that those earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will now be completely exempt from income tax. This shows that people are aware, and they want a BJP government," he said.

Tiwari said the song would become an anthem of the people of Delhi and asserted the need to remove Arvind Kejriwal from power.

"No real work is happening in Delhi. This song will serve as a wake-up call and motivate people to vote for the BJP on February 5," he said.

BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva said Tiwari's songs have had a strong impact on the party's election campaign in Delhi. With canvassing in its last phase, the new song highlights the concerns of the current government's approach towards governance, he said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8. PTI SHB RHL