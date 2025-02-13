BJP launches search for venue of swearing-in ceremony of its govt in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The BJP has started searching for a suitable venue to hold a swearing-in ceremony of its new government in Delhi and considering JLN stadium and Ramleela Maidan as possible options.

After over 26 years, the BJP will form a government in the national capital, ending the 10 year-rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, winning 48 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats in the February 5 polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was reduced to 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank for the third time.

"A grand ceremony is on the cards to celebrate this highly cherished victory. We have discussed some venues in our meetings, but a final venue is yet to be pinpointed," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

However, some leaders said that the plans of the oath-taking ceremony were in initial phases only and the national leadership will decide whether it will be grand or a simple affair to showcase the party's focus on serving people.

The names of Ramleela Ground as well as Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) stadium with large seating capacity were among the options which have been deliberated, but no final venue is shortlisted so far, he clarified.

The process of government formation in Delhi is expected to speed up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit this weekend.

The date for the first meeting of the BJP legislature party is likely to be held on February 16-17 to elect the new Leader of House in the Assembly who would also be the next chief minister of Delhi, party leaders said.

It is expected that the chief ministers of all the BJP-ruled states, Union ministers and a whole lot of people, including leaders of different parties, people from different walks of life, will be invited to attend the BJP government's swearing-in, they said.

The party is also abuzz with the names of the contenders for the post of chief minister and other members of the new Council of Ministers in Delhi.

The names of newly elected MLAs for the posts of the assembly speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip as well as chairpersons of autonomous bodies like the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), DCPCR, DDCD, were also discussed within the party circle. PTI VIT BUN AS AS