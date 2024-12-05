BJP launches signature campaign over non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi BJP MPs on Thursday launched a signature campaign, seeking people's views on non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme by the AAP government.

The party also issued a phone number for the Delhiites to provide their feedback on the issue. The BJP has raised the issue as one of its poll planks for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

The party's seven Lok Sabha MPs in Delhi conducted the campaign, meeting people and gathering their signature in support of implementation of the scheme in the national capital.

They have already approached the high court, seeking its direction to the AAP government to implement the scheme.

Attending the campaign in the Kalkaji area of his South Delhi counstituency, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the health insurance scheme was operational across the country but the AAP government in Delhi has kept Delhiites deprived of its benefits.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj charged that the Aam Aadmi Party prioritised political interests over public welfare by holding up the scheme in Delhi.

"When Delhi BJP MPs approached the high court, even the court was astonished by the Delhi government’s stance," she claimed and added Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced in March that over Rs 25,000 crore was ready to be allocated to Delhi under the scheme but the AAP government chose not to implement it. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK