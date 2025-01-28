Advertisment
BJP launches "BJP Dil Mein, BJP Delhi Mein" song for Delhi elections 2025

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched its new theme song ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, sung by party MP Manoj Tiwari.

"Some songs are created in such a way that they need to be remixed. My team asked me to remix the song 'BJP Dil Mein, BJP Delhi Mein,' which was launched in 2017. Today, we are launching that remixed version, which includes our election guarantees," said Tiwari, who is a BJP MP from northeast Delhi.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the counting will take place on February 8.

