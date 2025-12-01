BJP launches weekly 'worker hearing' at Jaipur office

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan unit of the BJP on Monday launched a new "worker hearing" system at its state headquarters here to address issues raised by party workers through direct interaction with ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar conducted the first day of hearings, where more than 30 complaints were submitted, the party said in a statement.

Bairwa said two ministers will hold hearings three days a week -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday -- as part of the initiative announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

"The BJP is a worker-driven party. Our workers stay connected with people in villages and cities, and understand their day-to-day problems. Now they will be able to bring those issues directly to the party office for redressal," Bairwa told reporters.

Party officials said several complaints were resolved on the spot after ministers called officials concerned, while the rest were forwarded to departments for action as per rules.

Nagar said the state government is working with "ambitious goals" in the power sector, including issuing more than 1.5 lakh agricultural electricity connections. He added that smart meter installation is being accelerated and monitored to ensure timely billing and reduce irregularities such as arbitrary disconnection.

BJP state vice-president Mukesh Dadhich said the new system will streamline grievance handling in the party, with ministers receiving petitions based on registration and ensuring follow-up action.