BJP leader accuses AAP govt of supporting illegal Rohingya encroachments

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has written to Chief Minister Atishi, expressing concern over the alleged encroachment on city streets, footpaths and public spaces by Rohingya immigrants and demanding immediate action for their removal.

Gupta alleged that the AAP government has been providing support to illegal settlements of Rohingya immigrants, which he claimed has caused alarm not only in Delhi but across the country, an official statement said.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of violating constitutional principles and compromising national security by "aiding these unauthorised settlements, thus threatening the democratic framework of the nation".

In the letter, Gupta emphasised that the encroachment of public roads, footpaths, and parks poses a severe security risk.

He alleged that Rohingya immigrants are being issued voter identification cards based on forged documents, undermining the integrity of the electoral system.

Gupta accused AAP of pursuing a calculated political strategy to appease a specific vote bank, ignoring the potential threats to national security, according to the statement.

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will vigorously oppose any attempts to provide legitimacy to illegal immigrants, vowing to raise the issue across legal, administrative and public platforms, it added.

The opposition leader urged the CM to take immediate and decisive action against encroachments and halt any issuance of voter IDs to unauthorised individuals.

Gupta’s letter follows a recent directive from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordering a special drive to identify illegal immigrants in the city.

Saxena also instructed civic agencies and the chief secretary of Delhi to be vigilant, noting concerns that these immigrants may attempt to obtain fake citizenship and election identity cards. PTI MHS RT