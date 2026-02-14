BJP leader Adhikari accuses TMC govt of ‘deceiving’ youth, flags job crisis in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, accusing it of "deceiving" the state's youth and failing to address the unemployment crisis.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari claimed that there are currently over 2.15 crore unemployed youths in West Bengal.

He alleged that the 'Yuva Sashri' scheme, launched in 2013 to provide allowances and jobs to 17 lakh applicants, had effectively been terminated, with no funds allocated since the 2017-18 financial year.

"The state government has deliberately closed job creation channels to avoid political and legal risks. We have information that application lists have been destroyed," Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, said.

He further pointed out that around 10 lakh government posts remain vacant, including 3.58 lakh teacher positions and 1.5 lakh vacancies for police constables.

In a stern warning to the state administration, the BJP leader advised government officials and bureaucrats to strictly abide by the directives of the Election Commission or face "serious legal consequences".

He alleged that a section of the bureaucracy was acting under political pressure and involving itself in the unauthorised distribution of domicile certificates and PAN cards.

"The EC is empowered by the Constitution and Supreme Court to take strict action against officials violating the code of conduct. Those found complicit in malpractice will not be spared scrutiny," Adhikari added, citing constitutional provisions that hold officials accountable to the commission during election periods The senior BJP leader also raised concerns regarding national security, alleging that infiltration from Bangladesh remains an "alarming threat" to the state's demographic fabric.

He referred to recent political shifts in the neighbouring country, warning against the rise of extremist elements and calling for vigilance to protect local interests.

He said the BJP would seal the border to resolve the issue within 45 days after coming to power in April.

He characterised the state's interim budget as an "election gimmick" designed to close job opportunities rather than create them, while alleging misappropriation of funds in welfare schemes such as Pathshree.

Reacting to Adhikari's allegations, a TMC spokesperson said the party should first answer questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of creating two crore jobs annually, adding that people had given a befitting reply to the party in the past and would do so again. PTI BSM MNB