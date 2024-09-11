BJP leader Agnimitra Paul faces 'go back' slogans by agitating doctors

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was greeted with "go back" slogans by agitating junior doctors on Wednesday when she was seen near the site where they were holding a sit-in near 'Swasthya Bhavan', headquarters of the health department headquarters.

Paul, however, claimed that she did not go there to join the protests, but was merely passing through the area on her way to the nearby BJP office.

The junior doctors were on a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan since Tuesday demanding removal of senior health officials and the Kolkata Police Commissioner for their alleged mishandling of the case of rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. It is alleged that Paul, escorted by her security personnel and supporters, attempted to enter the protest venue.

She, however, told reporters: "I was not there to participate in the protest or to add a political colour to it. I was passing by the area on my way to the BJP office, which is nearby. The roads on both ends of the party office were closed due to the students' agitation. I support the junior doctors' protests, I did not go there to join them." One of the agitating doctors claimed Paul was trying to politicise the agitation.

"She was speaking to the media while standing beside the protest venue. She could have simply passed without making any statement. She was making a political remark, which is why we raised the 'go back' slogans," the medic said. PTI PNT NN