BJP leader alleges harassment by Jaipur civic body for delay in issuing brother's death certificate

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former additional advocate general Kailash Nath Bhatt on Saturday alleged harassment by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation after he was allegedly made to run from pillar to post to obtain a death certificate for his elder brother.

Bhatt, a known supporter of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, raised the issue through a social media post, questioning the functioning of the civic body's Sanganer office.

He said his brother passed away on December 3, 2025, but despite completing the formalities, they were made to visit the Sanganer office multiple times for the death certificate.

“The only mistake was that I did not approach them through a middleman. One can only imagine what ordinary citizens go through,” Bhatt claimed in the post.

Within hours of the post gaining traction, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation issued the death certificate of Bhatt’s brother.

Bhatt later said prompt issuance of the document should become the norm for all citizens. PTI AG ARI