BJP leader alleges threat to Mumbai demography due to rise in Muslim and Bangladeshi population

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said the population of Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi citizens is increasing in Mumbai.

He said Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are not speaking about this issue and are avoiding taking a stand on what he termed a "serious demographic concern" for the city.

Targeting Uddhav, he said the Sena (UBT) chief is now seeking votes in the name of "Allah", and not in the name of Lord Ram.

Releasing a booklet titled 'Vote Jihad Part 3', Somaiya said, "Uddhav Thackeray is now seeking votes in the name of Allah and not in the name of Ram. He feels only Allah can save him now.” He further said that Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates are campaigning in Muslim-dominated areas such as Agripada, Nagpada and Behrampada in Mumbai.

The former BJP MP accused Uddhav of "cheating people in the name of Lord Ram" and said candidates of Sena (UBT) were benefiting from Muslim votes, while the party is projecting itself as a Hindutva force.

He said neither of the Thackeray cousins had spoken against illegal mosques and loudspeakers, and questioned Raj Thackeray's earlier stand against the sound systems at mosques.

Somaiya said Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, who had received fewer votes in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, won in 2024 with support from Muslim voters.

A similar voting pattern was seen in Mahim and Versova assembly segments, where Uddhav Thackeray's candidates emerged victorious, he added.

He also alleged that campaigners were appealing to Muslim voters by claiming that a Khan, a woman in a burqa or a Pathan could become the mayor of Mumbai. He accused the Thackerays of remaining silent on what he called "illegal activities related to mosques.” He said more than two lakh fake birth certificates issued by various officials in Maharashtra were cancelled, and the actual number will increase further. I urge CM Fadnavis to set up an SIT to look into the matter and revoke the issuance of such certificates.

Somaiya advised leaders of the Mahayuti alliance to exercise restraint.

"It would be better if leaders such as Ajit Pawar spoke less about corruption. Patience is always in the greater public interest," he added.

Somaiya alleged that Mumbai had suffered under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and said that countering this required a strong Mahayuti government, which he described as the BJP's responsibility. PTI ND NSK