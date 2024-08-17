BJP leader along with dozens of party workers join National Conference in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) A senior BJP leader along with dozens of party workers joined the National Conference here on Saturday, a party spokesman said.

BJP OBC J&K state secretary and president of Bhartiya Modi Army Sukhjit Singh and numerous workers were welcomed into the party fold by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah at his residence here, the spokesman said.

The spokesman termed the joining of the BJP workers as a “significant boost” to the party ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in three phases beginning September 18.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Abdullah asked the party cadre to gear up for the elections and to make people aware of the key achievements of the National Conference.

He laid stress upon strengthening of party base at the grassroots level to ensure a strong and united front in the elections.

Abdullah, a former chief minister, emphasized the party's commitment to the development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and assured that his party will continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of people.

Among those who joined the National Conference include nine retired army personnel and several former government employees, the spokesman said.

In another party joining function at the party headquarters, additional general secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadotra welcomed former state youth coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party and president of Human Rights Council of India Sunny Kant Chib into the party fold.

Chib joined the party along with over two dozen former panchayat members, including sarpanches and panches from R S Pora and Suchetgarh areas along the international border in Jammu district.

Chib expressed his confidence in the leadership of the National Conference and its vision for the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am honoured to join a party that has always been at the forefront of advocating for the rights and development of our people. I look forward to work with the leadership of the National Conference and contributing to the betterment of our society," he said. PTI TAS AS AS