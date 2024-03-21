BJP leader and 'Razakar' movie producer gets Central security

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Telangana BJP leader and producer of multilingual movie 'Razakar' Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday said he has been provided with security by the Centre in view of threats received following the film's release.

According to Narayana Reddy, he was provided with security by three CRPF personnel after he had taken up the matter with the Union Home Ministry.

He claimed that he had received many threats on social media and also on his mobile phone after the film's release on March 15.

Reddy said he had also informed the state home department about it.

The movie deals with the atrocities committed by Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam rule) before the merger of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. PTI SJR VVK SJR SDP