BJP leader Ashok Chavan's security upgraded to 'Y-plus'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's security cover has been upgraded to 'Y-plus' category considering a "threat perception", officials said on Wednesday.

The state police have also increased the security at Chavan's residence in Mumbai and his hometown Nanded, an official said.

Chavan earlier had 'Y' category security cover, he said.

'Y-plus' cover comprises two security personnel.

Considering a "threat perception", the VIP security department of the state police has upgraded Chavan's security cover to 'Y-plus' category, the official said.

Chavan (65) joined the ruling BJP last week after quitting the Congress.

He was subsequently nominated by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha election from Maharashtra and was declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. PTI DC GK