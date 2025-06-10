BJP leader Ashoka assures justice to family of RCB stampede victim

Hassan (Karnataka), Jun 10 (PTI) BJP leaders R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Tuesday visited the family of 21-year-old engineering student from this district, who died in a stampede during RCB’s victory celebration.

After meeting Bhumik’s father, D T Lakshman, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Ashoka said while no compensation could replace a lost life, he assured the family that justice would be sought.

Later addressing the media, Ashoka conveyed the family's anguish over the death of Bhumik.

He noted that despite the family's financial stability and their employment of 30 workers on their farmland, the loss of their only son is "irreplaceable".

He added that everyone, including the family, believed that postponing the RCB celebration could have averted the tragedy. The cricket celebration has caused immense pain to the people, and justice must be served for the lives lost.

Bhumik’s father Lakshman tearfully said that no parent should ever have to endure such a tragedy.

Despite clear police warnings against holding the event, the advisories were disregarded, which is evident to all. A thorough investigation is imperative, and the fight for justice will continue, he added.

The stampede occurred on June 4 evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident. PTI AMP ROH