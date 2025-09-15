BJP leader Ashoka calls Siddaramaiah 'ambassador of religious conversion' in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Monday called Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "ambassador of religious conversion" and accused him and the Congress government of creating a stage for such "conversions" in the state.

Criticising the Congress for its policy on "Muslim appeasement and injustice to Hindus", Ashoka, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, if they continue this, the grand old party will not even win 20 seats in the state in the next election.

He was reacting to the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which will be conducting the social and educational survey, popularly known as "caste census" from September 22, listing at least 32 castes that contain dual identities like 'Kuruba Christian', 'Brahmin Christian', 'Vokkaliga Christian' and so on.

"Siddaramaiah is creating a stage for religious conversion. Siddaramaiah is the ambassador of religious conversion. He is creating castes that no one had thought of in the past.....This is Congress' conspiracy by sowing the poisonous seed in the state," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he cautioned officials that the BJP on coming to power will suspend all unconstitutional things that are being done by this government in the state.

"They (Congress) will be in power for another two years, let them do whatever they want. If they continue this way by suppressing and doing injustice to Hindus and promoting religious conversion among Hindus, they won't even win 20 seats in the state. All of this will backfire for Congress," he added.

Earlier, senior BJP leaders'-- state president B Y Vijayendra and MLC C T Ravi--too had criticised Siddaramaiah, accusing him and his government of promoting "religious conversions" through its policies. They also hit out at the chief minister's remarks on inequality and casteism in Hindu society.

Responding to a question, Siddaramaiah on Saturday in Mysuru said, some people are undergoing religious conversion because of the system. "If Hindu society had equality and equal opportunities, why would conversion happen? Why did untouchability come?" Asked about inequalities in Muslims and Christians, Siddaramaiah said, "Wherever there is inequality--whether it is in Muslim or Christians, neither we nor the BJP have asked people to convert. People have converted. It is their right." Condemning Siddaramaiah's statement about inequality in Hindu religion, Ashoka said, there is nothing new in this stand of Siddaramaiah, since last 2.5 years in every matter, including allocation of funds, he is indulging in Muslim appeasement. "Why are only Hindus targeted," he questioned.

"For votes, you want Hindus, Kuruba and Vokkaligas, and after getting votes, you are behaving like those who kik down the very ladder on which one climbed to the top.

"If there are inequalities in the Hindu religion, in Muslims there are also inequality. Women are not allowed inside mosques. They are made to wear burqas. A man can marry multiple women. Didn't Siddaramaiah feel this was wrong. Can he question these things? When you (CM) speak about flaws in the Hindu religion, why don't you speak about other religions?" he asked.

The LoP further alleged that, "Siddaramaiah's statement creates a feeling that the Hindu religion is not good...let him speak about other religions too. This is nothing, but targeting Hindus for Muslim appeasement." Further accusing Congress of doing anything for the sake of votes, Ashoka said they are creating a rift between religion and communities. They want peace to be disturbed. "It is part of their conspiracy to divide and rule." PTI KSU KH