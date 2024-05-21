BJP leader Ashoka demands CBI probe into phone tapping allegations by Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into allegations of phone tapping made by JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy on Monday had alleged that 40 phones, including his own and those of his family members and supporters, are being tapped, which Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara have dismissed.

"Kumaraswamy has alleged that phones of about 40 people are being tapped. A former chief minister, he has run the government in the past. So he would have got information from police officials who are in touch with him, based on which he might have made the allegations. Doing such things (phone tapping) is illegal," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, such phone tapping machines, made in China, are illegally available at Rs 40-50 lakh, and they too might have been used.

"The government is saying it has not tapped phones. Then how many such (phone tapping) machines have come to Karnataka? When did they come? In whose house they are there? If these things are probed and made known, everything will come out," he said.

Stating that some senior police officials have told him that during certain situations, phones of opposition leaders are tapped, Ashoka, who has served as Home Minister in the past said, if the government has not tapped the phones, let it order a probe regarding such illegal tapping machines in the state and seize them, "so it is known who are behind it." "Kumaraswamy has said based on the information he has. Whoever it is, tapping phones is an unpardonable offence, such people should be put behind bars.....if the government is not involved in tapping, then they should order a CBI probe into the allegations.

"As the machines have come from abroad, local police can't do it. Let them give it to the CBI and let the truth come out," he added.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Prameshwara reiterated that the government had not tapped the phones of Kumaraswamy and others, as claimed.

"If he (Kumaraswamy) has accurate information that it has been done, let him give the information, we will get it investigated, as to who has done it and why," he added. PTI KSU KH