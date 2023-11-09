BJP leader attacked, robbed of Rs 63,000 in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), Nov 9 (PTI) BJP leader Lakhbir Singh Lakhi was attacked and robbed of Rs 63,000 at gunpoint in Haroli area of Una district, police said on Thursday.

Some locals who gathered there after the incident took the BJP leader to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

An investigation is underway in connection with the attack, said DSP Haroli Mohan Rawat.

The incident happened Wednesday evening when Lakhi, who is also a transporter, was on his way home in Gondpur Jaichand from Tahliwal Industrial Area in his car.

A vehicle overtook him and hit his car. When Lakhi stopped to check the damage, the occupants of the other vehicles came out waving swords and iron rods and pulled the BJP leader out of the car and beat him up.

Lakhi sustained some serious injuries in the attack, police said.

Una BJP MLA Sat Pal Satti condemned the incident and alleged that the law and order situation had worsened in the district under the Congress government and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers. PTI COR BPL VN VN