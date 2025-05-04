BJP leader backs Kerala minister's directive regarding Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur (Kerala), May 4 (PTI) BJP leader and Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday backed state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan's directive against using symbols, flags, and slogans that incite religious or political rivalry as part of the festivities of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram.

Billed as the mother of all temple festivals in the state, Thrissur Pooram is an annual spectacle to be held on the sprawling grounds of ancient Vadakkunnathan Temple here.

While talking to reporters here, Gopi, who represents the Thrissur constituency in Lok Sabha, said Vasavan's directive is good in a way to make the festival acceptable for everyone.

However, the union minister made it clear that the directive should not be a hurdle for the traditional and ritualistic rights in connection with the Pooram festival.

There are some rights in connection with the Pooram that cannot be put on hold for anything, he noted.

"Otherwise, it is good. Festivals are the assets of the society. So, it is good that the festivals are held in accordance with the (wishes of) society...in a united way and in a manner acceptable to everyone," he said.

The union minister also wanted the state Devaswom Minister to bring more clarity on his directive in this regard.

After a review meeting in connection with this year's Thrissur Pooram, scheduled to be held on May 6, Vasavan said here on Saturday that the government, district administration, corporation and devaswoms have made all necessary preparations to conduct the Thrissur Pooram in the most remarkable and successful manner.

"Anything that incites religious or political rivalry, such as symbols, flags, and slogans, should not be used as part of the Pooram," he has said.

The devaswom minister's warning came in the wake of recent controversies regarding the usage of such symbols in some temple festivals in the state.

Controversies had taken the sheen off the iconic temple festival last year due to alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals on the Pooram night.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the people.

The alleged interference of the police in the Pooram festivities and delaying the fireworks display triggered sharp political reactions in the state as the opposition Congress and BJP criticised the LDF government on the issue.

The Kerala government, on April 21, had directed the state police chief to investigate controversies with regard to the Thrissur Pooram and submit a report within a week. PTI LGK ADB