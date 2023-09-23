Haryana Cong chief Udai Bhan makes derogatory remarks against PM Modi and CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Former Tripura chief minister and BJP's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday accused Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid outrage over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in Lok Sabha against BSP's Danish Ali, Deb shared a video clip on X purportedly of Bhan making the comments against Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar without naming them.

Hitting out at the Haryana Congress leader, Deb dubbed Bhan's remarks as a reflection of the “pervert mentality” of the opposition party.

“Is it Rahul Gandhi's shop of love,” he said.

“Did any opposition leader condemn this? Has the Congress asked him to apologise,” asked the BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

The ruling BJP is facing flak over Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in Lok Sabha against Ali, with INDIA bloc parties rallying behind the BSP MP who said it was nothing less than hate speech and demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House.

The BJP has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri. Speaker Om Birla has warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated.

Ali asserted he could consider quitting the membership of the House if no step is taken.