BJP leader Brij Bhushan condemns alleged abuse to PM Modi, mother at Bihar rally

Gonda (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Former BJP MP from Kaisarganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Saturday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother made recently during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar.

The controversy erupted after some Congress workers allegedly used abusive language against Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar.

Singh said Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the country, and commenting on his mother was an insult to all the mothers and daughters of India.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Vishnoharpur, Singh said a woman is considered a goddess in India, and "using derogatory language against a deceased woman is not only indecent but also reflects a person's culture and knowledge”.

The BJP leader also said that Rahul Gandhi has continuously used derogatory words targeting the prime minister, even calling him “Maut ka Saudagar”.

“If someone delivers a derogatory speech, the crowd may clap, but people will make sure they return empty-handed after elections. The Congress will meet the same fate,” Simngh said.

On the US imposing steep tariffs on India, Singh said, “The country is no longer the same as it was in 1990, when it had to mortgage its gold or sign agreements under pressure. India is strong today, and its people and the government are united and capable of facing any challenge.” He added that under the leadership of Modi, India's status has increased globally since 2014.

“India is the largest consumer nation in the world today. Be it vehicles, mobile phones, clothes or technology, India is the largest buyer in every sector, and hence the world will have to move together with us,” Singh said.

On the demand to boycott American products, the BJP leader said people’s anger is justified. “We should adopt indigenous products. If an alternative is available, foreign goods should be avoided,” he said. PTI COR NAV ARI