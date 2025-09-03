BJP leader Chugh visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Amritsar, Sep 3 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Wednesday visited Amritsar and Tarn Taran, the two districts wading in the worst deluge since 1988.

The party's national general secretary met a few flood-hit families and distributed relief material.

Chugh dispatched relief trucks from the Lahori Gate, carrying fodder, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, chips for children, and bottles of clean drinking water.

Chugh said this devastation was not merely a natural calamity but a "man-made" disaster.

"Even after the devastating floods of 2023, the Mann government learnt no lessons. Instead of months of preparation, it carried out only a token 17-day exercise, leaving Punjab at the mercy of swollen rivers," he alleged.

Chugh alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government failed to clean drains, canals, and natural waterways and did not desilt rivers. All this, and illegal mining and rampant encroachments on riverbanks, turned a seasonal flood into a catastrophic deluge, he said.

"Punjab is the land of gurus, saints, and martyrs. Every person here is connected to a tradition of service and sacrifice," he said, adding, everyone from religious institutions to NGO was engaged in providing succour to the afflicted.

"This is Punjab's real strength, and it assures us that together we will overcome this difficult time," he said.

He said people saved thousands of lives while the Bhgawnat Mann administration was "missing." "The people of Punjab themselves rose to the occasion and took it upon their shoulders to save their motherland and fellow citizens," Chugh added. PTI CHS VN VN