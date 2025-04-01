BJP leader condemns defacing of Ambedkar statue's protective glass in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday condemned the incident in which the protective glass put up around the statue of B R Ambedkar was defaced in Phillaur in Jalandhar district.

BJP national general secretary Chugh accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to contain elements that try to disrupt social harmony and peace in the state.

A pro-Khalistan slogan was found written on the protective glass of Ambedkar's statue on March 30. Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for this alleged act and also threatened to remove all the statues of Ambedkar in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Patiala, Chugh strongly condemned the Phillaur incident. He said some foreign-based anti-national forces were trying to disrupt social harmony and peace in Punjab and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had failed to contain such elements.

After paying obeisance at the Mata Kali temple in Patiala, Chugh said the culture and history of Punjab are of social harmony and mutual amicability.

"But there have been persistent attempts by foreign forces to disturb the communal harmony and create a social divide," Chugh said, asking the Bhagwant Mann government to keep a close watch on such forces.

Taking a dig at the AAP government, Chugh said in every sphere of the state administration, a "calculated attempt was being made to fix AAP leaders from Delhi".

Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Sampla too criticised the Phillaur incident and said he would guard the statue of Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, on April 14.

"I dare Pannun to come and try to get it removed," said Sampla.

Sampla said Ambedkar ensured social justice for all and protected the rights of every citizen of India through the Constitution.

Earlier, Chugh paid homage to former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gurucharan Singh Tohra on his death anniversary and called him a true "Punjab Ratan" for his matchless services to Punjab and the country.

Addressing a gathering at Tohra village in Patiala, Chugh said Tohra was a selfless leader for whom the interests of Punjabis were most important. PTI CHS KSS KSS