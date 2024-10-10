BJP leader demands 'investigation' against SIT probing Valmiki corporation 'scam'

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Oct 10 (PTI) BJP leader C T Ravi on Thursday demanded an 'investigation' into the functioning of the state government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 'scam' in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation as it did not name former Minister B Nagendra in its chargesheet.

The Directorate of Enforcement filed a prosecution complaint before a special court on Wednesday and named Congress MLA and former Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare, B Nagendra as the primary accused and mastermind behind the scam, allegedly orchestrating it with the help of 24 others.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi, a former Minister, said that the SIT has not even named Nagendra in its chargesheet. Nagendra had resigned after the scam came to light.

“The ED has submitted its report on the scam. According to the report, of the Rs 89 crore embezzled, Rs 42 crore has gone to the Congress MLA and former minister B Nagendra’s close aides, says the report,” he alleged.

The SIT has also not named Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who is the chairman of the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Ravi claimed.

“When we see the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, we get doubts on the SIT. The SIT should also be investigated. Truth should come out whether the SIT was formed to cover up or expose the scam. There should be an investigation against the SIT,” he said.

Ravi, however, did not specify the agency that should probe the SIT's functioning. PTI GMS RS GMS VGN