BJP leader demands judicial probe into desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in J-K

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and party incharge for Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into sacrilegious act at a gurdwara in Samba district.

Manjit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Koulpur village in Ramgarh, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib. He allegedly used some inflammable oil to set ablaze the holy text late on Tuesday night, sparking widespread protests by the Sikh community.

Condemning the act, Chugh said this incident calls for a thorough investigation to make sure that disruptive forces do not get a free hand.

"The BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the Sikh community but there is a need for a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain if the (Pakistan's) ISI forces are surreptitiously at work," he said.

To ensure that justice is delivered without delay, Chugh announced that a committee under BJP national secretary and MLA Narinder Singh will visit the ground, meet community representatives, and submit a detailed report for immediate and decisive follow-up action.

"We will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and harmony of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP will leave no stone unturned to restore respect, justice and communal brotherhood," he said.