BJP leader demands redressal of commuters' problems at Badlapur station, warns of agitation

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A local BJP leader from Maharashtra’s Thane district has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resolve overcrowding and other issues concerning commuters at Badlapur station, warning of an agitation if they are not addressed.

Ram Patkar, a former Kulgaon-Badlapur civic president, said on Friday that he had written to the railway minister seeking a personal meeting.

He said lakhs of suburban commuters in the Badlapur and Ambernath areas face life-threatening conditions due to excessive crowding, narrow platforms, inadequate passenger facilities and insufficient pedestrian access routes.

The BJP leader claimed that he has been writing to the railway ministry raisng the issues for several months, but there has been no visible action on the ground.

“There is a strong public sentiment that human lives are being placed at grave risk due to administrative apathy,” Patkar said in the letter.

He has also warned of a hunger strike if his demands are not looked into. PTI COR NR