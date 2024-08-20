BJP leader demands Sharda Peeth corridor in Neelam Valley in Kupwara

Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) A BJP leader on Wednesday demanded the establishment of a Sharda Peeth corridor in the Neelam Valley of north Kashmir's Kupwara district to facilitate pilgrimage for displaced Kashmiri Pandits to the ancient temple of Mata Sharda Devi in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Sharada Peeth", known as the seat of Devi Sharada, is the Kashmiri name for goddess Saraswati. Sharada Peeth is one of the foremost ancient universities in the Indian subcontinent. Sharda Peeth is an abandoned temple located in Sharda village along the Neelum River, which was a major center of learning. It is regarded as one of the 18 highly revered temples across South Asia.

"We met Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy. I raised the demand for re-establishing the Sharda Peeth pilgrimage route for the Kashmiri Pandit community, akin to the Kartarpur Corridor, via the Teetwal area," Vice President of BJP's displaced Kashmir unit, Chetan Wanchoo, told reporters here.

He emphasized the urgent need for cross-border religious tourism, enabling devotees to reconnect with this sacred site, thus restoring a vital aspect of their religious and cultural identity.

Presenting a book on the Sharda temple to Reddy, Wanchoo highlighted the profound historical and cultural significance of Sharda Peeth for the Kashmiri Pandit community. He underscored that Sharda Peeth, located in Sharda village along the Neelum River across the Line of Control (LoC), is not merely an ancient temple but was once a revered seat of learning.

"Regarded as one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas in South Asia, Sharda Peeth has long been an epicenter of Vedic scholarship and spiritual practice, deeply embedded in the cultural consciousness of Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

Expressing deep appreciation for the BJP government's commitment to preserving India's cultural and religious heritage, Wanchoo acknowledged the pivotal roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

"In response, Reddy assured us that the matter would be prioritized following the conclusion of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He affirmed the government's commitment to addressing this legitimate demand, signaling hope for a positive resolution to this long-standing issue. PTI AB AS AS