BJP leader detained after face-off with anti-war demonstrators in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) BJP leader Sajal Ghosh and his supporters were detained on Monday after they got into a face-off with activists staging an anti-war demonstration in central Kolkata, police said.

The incident happened at Moulali when the BJP rally that Ghosh was leading came face to face with the anti-war demonstration.

The two sides got engaged in a verbal spat, forcing the police to intervene.

Ghosh, the councillor of ward 50, alleged that the police were protecting those who were supporting Pakistan.

The incident led to a huge traffic congestion at the busy intersection.