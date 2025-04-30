BJP leader Dilip Ghosh visits Digha's Jagannath Temple, meets Mamata

Digha (WB), Apr 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had an informal meeting with senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who visited the newly built Jagannath Temple in Digha with his wife Rinku Majumdar.

Ghosh, who was invited to the temple’s inaugural programme, arrived in Digha around 5:16 PM and was welcomed by State Power Minister Aroop Biswas and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

The former BJP MP and his wife, who is also a leader in the saffron party, offered prayers at the temple before meeting the CM in a building located on the same campus.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and spoke about the grandeur of the newly constructed temple.

"We should keep all the differences outside before entering this premises. There is no difference between two human beings here," Ghosh told reporters after exiting the temple.

In addition to Ghosh, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had also invited senior BJP leaders, including party state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, to the inauguration.

However, both Adhikari and Majumdar chose to skip the event. PTI SCH MNB