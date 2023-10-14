BJP leader Dinesh Sharma claims Oppn soft on terrorism, not condemning Hamas for killing innocents in Israel

Harda (MP), Oct 14 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Saturday accused the opposition of not condemning terrorist organisation Hamas for the October 7 raid into Israel, which killed hundreds of civilians, sparking a war in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

He was addressing a gathering in Harda in Madhya Pradesh, where polls will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

"The opposition is soft on terrorism. It is not criticising terrorist organisation Hamas for attacking innocent people in Israel," he alleged.

Speaking on local issues, Sharma said the Congress government under Kamal Nath had opened separate liquor vends for women "in the land of Sita and Savtri" during its tenure between December 2018 and March 2020.

Asking the people to vote for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sharma, a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the country's reputation and GDP had risen in the past nine years.

India supplied vaccines to the world during the coronavirus pandemic, while during such times earlier the country used to look to others for help, he claimed. PTI LAL BNM BNM